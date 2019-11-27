Learn to make bath bombs at Patterson Library

On Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. there will be another fun program on bath bombs at the Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose, but the seating is limited. There is only enough room for 20 people, so reserve a spot by calling the library at 920-622-3835.

“This is one of the library’s most popular programs. It’s so much fun and the room smells so great, but we do have size restrictions, so if you’re not signed up, you won’t be able to attend,” said Toni Sullivan, the volunteer in charge of the program.