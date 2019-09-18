Learn about coffee and flowers at Poy Sippi Library

The Poy Sippi Library will be presenting two workshops on your favorite things: coffee and flowers.

On Monday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m., Mary Ann Shilling, UW- Extension Health & Well-Being Educator, will be sharing the merits of coffee. Her presentation will include talking about different brews, the health benefits (and drawbacks) of this popular beverage, plus tasty recipes. All will be able to sample a variety of beverages, using the Keurig beverage machine.

The next program will be on Monday, Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. titled, Fresh Flower Arranging Hands-On Workshop. Heidi Hensel-Buntrock, UW-Extension 4-H Advisor, will guide you through the world of flower arranging. You will design a fresh floral arrangement and learn the techniques of arranging flowers. Materials will be supplied.

There is no cost for either program. Please register by calling the Poy Sippi Library at 920-987-5737. The library is located at W2251 Commercial Street, Poy Sippi. You can also visit their webpage at www.poysippilibrary.org for more information.