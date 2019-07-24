Kids build rockets at Poy Sippi Library reading program

After learning about the science behind rockets, children at the Poy Sippi Library were challenged to construct a rocket of their own design, as if they were NASA engineers. The completed rockets were examined and graded based on originality of design by members of the Library Board. Pictured are some of the winners: Jon Bruss, Evelyn Cisler, Wyatt Zimmer, and Paige Zimmer. The final event for the summer reading program, Astronaut Training Camp, will be Wednesday, July 31 at 2 p.m. The children will find out what it takes to be an astronaut by completing several training exercises and activities. Awards for meeting the summer reading challenge will also be presented that afternoon. For more information regarding programs and events at the Poy Sippi Library, visit their website at www.poysippilibrary.org or call us at 920-987-5737.