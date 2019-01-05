Join in book discussion ‘Evicted’ at library May 21

Last month’s Brown Bags and Books discussion concluded that most financially devastating expenses to families living near or below the poverty level is housing. To better understand this housing struggle, the May discussion will center on the book, Evicted by sociologist Matthew Desmond.

Evicted is a fast read, documenting the housing journey and efforts of real families in Milwaukee that are trying to keep a roof over their heads. Through this journey, Desmond illustrates that being evicted is a cause, not just a condition of poverty.

Evicted is a New York Times best-seller, won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize, and was chosen as the 2019 Fox Cities Reads book.

Join others in a discussion of Evicted at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the Wautoma Public Library. Free coffee will be available.

Copies of the book are available for check out at the Wautoma Library, 410 West Main Street, Wautoma or through your local library. Even if you have not read the book, please join us for coffee and conversation about the challenges that face struggling individuals and families. If you cannot come in person, discussion questions will be posted on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/313550852571961/.

Brown Bags and Books is a project of Waushara County’s Vision 2020 campaign, offering citizens an opportunity to learn about poverty and help create solutions.