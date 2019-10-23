Jeanne Williamson attends WLA Conferece

Jeanne Williamson, Director of the Poy Sippi Public Library, met with the Brianna Hoffman, Project Manager of the Small Libraries Create Smart Spaces Project Grant, while attending the Wisconsin Library Association (WLA) Conference on Oct. 10 at the Kalahari Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells. Brianna traveled from the west coast (Oregon) to attend the conference, and Jeanne was excited to spend some time with her discussing the grant. All meetings for the grant are held online, so meeting her face-to-face was a wonderful experience. The Poy Sippi Library is about 2/3 of the way through completing the grant. The Library invites anyone who is interested to stop in and see the to-scale prototype of the finished project. For more information about programs and activities at the Poy Sippi Library, visit www.poysippilibrary.org or call the library at 920-987-5737.