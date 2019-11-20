Friends of the Hancock Public Library invite community to 36th Annual craft fair

The first craft fair for the Hancock Public Library was held in November of 1983, when the Friends of the library group for the Hancock Public Library decided to hold a fundraiser. As many may remember, craft fairs were a popular event at that time. The value of handcrafted items as well as the unique ideas that can be witnessed at these events will never change. Of course, trends come and go, but creativity is always on display.

This year’s craft fair, held at the Hancock Community center in Hancock, on Nov. 23, is a Christmas themed show with ideas for decoration as well as great gifts. Besides handmade crafts, there will be a few vender sales mixed in. It is the only fundraiser that the group puts. Funds that are raised help the library with unbudgeted projects, such as new flooring.

The library will be hosting a bake sale, book sale, and lunch items. The menu will include walking tacos, hot dogs, and sloppy joes. It is a busy weekend, with hunters hitting the woods and shoppers getting a start on Christmas shopping. The craft fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23. It will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.