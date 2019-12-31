Family Caregiver Education Programs offered at Redgranite Library on Jan. 15

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin will be holding their Family Caregiver Education Programs at the Redgranite Public Library, located at 135 W. Bannerman Ave, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.

This program will teach you ways to effectively and compassionately com-municate with someone who has dementia.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required to attend. If the Wautoma School District is delayed/cancelled due to weather, the program is cancelled.