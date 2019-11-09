Emily Anderson to hold discussion on Laura Ingalls Wildner: Global Migration & Midwestern Sensibilities

Writer and literary scho-lar Emily Anderson will present a talk and lead a discussion on Laura Ingalls Wilder: Global Migration and Midwestern Sensibilities at the Wautoma Public Library for the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s ShopTalk Immi-gration in Wisconsin Series.

The presentation is hosted by the local community group Building Bridges Construyendo Puentes and will discuss how the Little House on the Prairie series has meaning for today’s immigrants and refugees of the Midwest.

Anderson will then open a discussion about how immigration is perceived today in light of American history, ideals, and representations in pop culture. The event will talk place on Monday, Sept. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. un the library’s back meeting room.

In addition to this event, save the date for another ShopTalk presentation coming to the Wautoma Public Library on Monday, Oct. 15 entitled, Emerging Refugees Crisis: How Will Wisconsinites Respond?, which will also take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.

The presentations are part of the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s Working Lives Project, whose goal is to deepen and broaden the conversation about what it means to make a living and a life here. As people engage in conversations about im-migration as a nation and within our communities, people have the opportunity to consider what making a living and making a life means for everyone no matter how long each person has lived here.

“Our aim is to bring people together, sidestepping partisan rhetoric and building bridges by creating opportunities for community members to reflect on real issues in a place of deep thinking and respect,” said Dena Wortzel, executive director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council.