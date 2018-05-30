Children decorated the library sidewalk

Chalk drawings were done outside after our stories--Tallulah watches Tristan create, as Carter is hard at work as the entire sidewalk gets decorated. The Used Book Sale is also going on thru Saturday, June 9 with hopes of Matching Funds—please shop often. Summer Programs start on Wednesday June 13 at 10:30 with Making A Wind Chime, and don’t miss Wednesday June 20 when Magician Bruce Hetzler will perform at the Leon Town Hall at 10:30. Don’t miss the free fun—bring your friends and neighbors and join the Kazoo Band. More information about the Library events can be found at www.pineriverlibrary.org, by calling 920-987-5110, or following us on Facebook.