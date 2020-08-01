Central Utopian Steampunk Society to host Steampunk Top Hat making

Come for a morning of fun at the Redgranite Library and learn how to decorate a Steampunk Top Hat.

The top hat class is hosted by Central Utopian Steampunk Society (C.U.S.S), is sponsored by the Redgranite Library, and will be taught by Milliner Diana Sadowski. The class is free of charge and will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Please pre-register by Friday, Jan. 17 either in person at the Redgranite Public Library, by phone 920-566-0176, or by Facebook Messaging the Central Utopian Steampunk Society.

Top hats, trimmings and tools will be provided. Please indicate when registering if you would like to decorate a full-size top hat or a mini. Children must be 10 or older or accompanied by an adult.

Steampunk is a style of design and fashion that combines historical elements with anachronistic technological features inspired by science fiction.

However, Steampunk is not just the clothes you wear, there are many activities held throughout the year in Wisconsin that allow you to immerse yourself in the Steampunk genre. This is just the first in a series of classes that will introduce you to the world of Steampunk.