Almond Library offers assistance with technology

The Portage County Public Library will offer free one-on-one assistance with technology at Almond Library in the month of January. Bring in your devices (new gifts or old favorites) to learn how to use them or iron out any issues.

Almond Library’ reference specialist will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 2-4 p.m.

These Tech Time events will offer support on a variety of topics including: using tablets, smartphones, eReaders, and laptops, computer and Internet basics, social media, and creating an email account.

For a complete calendar of events, visit www.pocolibrary.org.