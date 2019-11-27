Almond Library to host Gingerbread House event

The public is invited to a Gingerbread House making party for children age two to grade five at the branch Libraries of the Portage County Public Library.

The Almond Library will host the program on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and at 4 p.m.

Each child can craft a custom gingerbread house from graham crackers and other goodies. Supplies are limited, and registration is required. You can begin registering your child on Tuesday, Dec. 3 by calling 715-366-2151.