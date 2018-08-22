Redgranite Public Library receives donation

The Redgranite Public Library received a generous gift from the estate of Isabel Groth. Isabel served as the President of the Library Board of Trustees, was an active member of the Friends of the Library, and her yearly donations resulted in bricking the exterior of the library. Patricia Manthey, her daughter, presented the donation to library trustees. Pictured are Tamare Hecker, Patricia Manthey, Mike Kapp, and Jean Nelson, Library Director.