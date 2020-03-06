Wautoma High School Band student responds to Memorial Day participation

To the Editor,

In reference to the advertisement on page 5 of May 28th Edition of the Argus:

The Wautoma High School Band has a high level of commitment to the community and the district schools, including but not limited to: Homecoming Parades, Band Concerts, Field Shows, and the Redgranite Labor Day Parade. The Band also performs a service on Memorial Day in Wautoma honoring our nation’s veterans. All of these events require a high level of commitment and time, and also requires logistics to be able to perform these events.

As Memorial Day occurs after the graduation of Wautoma’s senior class, and are no longer required by the school to participate in the Memorial Day events, such seniors that do participate are taking their time out of their own personal lives to honor America and serve the community.

While we appreciate members of the community wanting the band to participate in public events outside of the school year, the level of dedication our students show, and the coordination and talent Mrs. Albright provides to the events we already perform in is nothing short of stellar.

/s/Bryan J. Kersha

Bryan J. Kerska, Senior Drum Major, Class of 2020.