Student responds to Wautoma High School Band commitments

To the Editor:

In the May 28th Edition of the Waushara Argus, I noticed a paid advertisement placed on page 5 that I didn’t quite agree with. It was clearly worded as an affront on our band program at the Wautoma High School, in reference to the fact that we do not march in the Redgranite Memorial Day Parade. However, I would like to clarify that doing so would be extremely difficult for the students.

Having been in the instrumental music program for the previous four years, I can speak of the challenges we face with committing to an event such as this. We participate in numerous events of our own throughout the school year. I know a few community members think we only do marching band or pep band at sporting events or public ceremonies, but this is not the case. We prepare over an hour of music for each of our three concerts in December, March and May. The March to May period is by far the most difficult for us, as we have the least amount of time to prepare the music.

Our marching band season actually ends in October, and we do not resume marching until August of the next year, in which we spend a week reteaching and practicing the necessary skills. We break from this so we can focus on the academic portion of our class, such as the aforementioned concerts, which is by far the most important aspect of the course. Many students, including myself, also take the opportunity to participate in our District Solo & Ensemble each year, which takes weeks of practicing on our personal time, for even just one event.

When most of us participate in 3+ events, we spend a large portion of our time practicing for this. This year, I prepared a solo, a trio, and quartet in addition to participating in the brass ensemble and jazz band. This is a total of 5 instrumental events, which is a large undertaking for anyone. This event happens in February, a month before our March concert. Most students choose their music in November. After District, many of us make it to the State level event, which happens at the end of April. This only gives us about three weeks to finish learning and polishing our music for our May concert. After that, we have a week to finalize the few things we have left in the year, being graduation, Memorial Day, and, of course, finals.

As instrumental music is an academic class with students of mixed grade levels, we have to take our final the Wednesday before graduation, which also happens to be only two days before Memorial Day. We have to spend time taking the test, and time before studying, with only a short bit of time to relearn music for graduation and then Memorial Day. Considering we have to play two extremely long songs at the WHS Graduation two days before Memorial Day, we don’t have time to learn how to march together again in time for a parade two days later. It’s just not reasonable in any sense.

During the Memorial Day Ceremony in Wautoma, the band performs one song, and two trumpet players, usually myself and another student, play Taps. Our equipment is already set up in the High School Field House from graduation, so we reuse it for the Monday ceremony. We simply do not have enough time to take our equipment down and pack it up to bring to Redgranite. There’s no way we could do this. Many of us also enjoy having time to spend with our families on Memorial Day, and would rather not spend the entire day playing at multiple events. While yes, there are students from Redgranite in our band program, there are also students from Wautoma.

Each year we march in the Labor Day Parade in Redgranite and we do Memorial Day in Wautoma, which allows for a balance in our performances. Many citizens of Wautoma go over to Redgranite to watch the Labor Day Parade, and so I don’t see why the same couldn’t be said about the Memorial Day Ceremony held here in Wautoma.

Simply stated, we don’t have the time to do the Memorial Day Parade in Redgranite. You cannot blame the band for not marching during a global pandemic, and you cannot blame us or attack us any other year due to our lack of availability. Any claims that we don’t care are unjust, and I think it is fairly obvious that we do whatever we can, while not putting too much pressure on our students.

Mrs. Kristen Albright is an amazing teacher who has had a monumental impact on our instrumental music program here at Wautoma High School, and will go out of her way to support all of her students in whatever way possible. She cares more about her student’s success than anyone I have ever seen, and she acts with a kind heart every time. In the time I have known Mrs. Albright, she would never put excessive pressure on her students to do an extra event on a holiday, when all of us are already taking time out of their day to spend with family to show up at the event in Wautoma.

There is nobody I would rather have as a band teacher, and I would appreciate it if the criticisms against her and the band program would stop, as they’ve gone nowhere in five years. I would also appreciate it if the community can understand that we don’t have the time to insert an extra event into our schedule during the spring, especially not during Memorial Day Weekend due to graduation and the ceremony being two days apart.

/s/Evan Gruszka

Evan Gruszka,

Class of 2020 Graduate