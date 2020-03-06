An ounce of prevention

To the Editor,

Waushara County residents have been spared a high incidence of Covid-19 in comparison to neighboring counties as well as the nation in general.

However, the CDC indicates that Wisconsin is one of 15 states where the virus is still on the increase. This is no time to let our guard down especially so now that tourism into our county is in full swing.

From this past Memorial Day until Labor Day our community will be exposed as never before. For this reason we must all redouble our efforts to keep ourselves and loved ones safe.

Sincerely,

/s/Thomas Miller

Thomas Miller, Wautoma