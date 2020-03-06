Trout Stream Reflections

The trout streams of Central Wisconsin, during early June, silently slip along during the day bathed in bright sunlight of early summer, rising and falling in response to rains in an ever-present manner. It is a natural condition we are used to observing day by day that does not demand our attention. At night though, the nature of the streams will encompass an annual phenomenon that is largely hidden, observed in darkness, that is a magnificent revelation of the unique character of our streams. It is the hatch of Hexagenia mayflies, also referred to by fishers as the Hex hatch.

The hatch is not a phenomenon that instantly comes to life, in fact it has been in development for at last twelve months, in seclusion within the mucky deposits along stream banks and back waters. The Hex larvae, having left the egg stage the previous June dig U-shaped burrows in the sticky muck as their shelter. It is there they spend most of their time consuming organic materials such as algae and bits of decaying leaves and wood brought along by the flow of the stream. Larvae grow throughout the following seasons achieving a length of one and a quarter inches within a year.

Most reach maturity over this time period; however, some mature at a slower rate requiring a second year of development. Larvae number in the tens of thousands and therefore account for a significant conversion of plant-based energy into animal biomass – the food supply for fish such as sculpin, dace, bass and trout. ‘ The larval stage ends as they swim to the stream surface discarding their exoskeleton in transformation into a winged mayfly that seeks out resting places in stream-side shrubs and trees. After several days, mayflies molt a final time becoming mature to wait for ideal night-time conditions to form mating swarms over streams. The duration of the hatch period is usually several weeks.

The Hexagenia mayflies in Central Wisconsin are mainly Hexagenia limbata, the huge numbers of Hexagenia emerging from the Mississippi River are of a different species as are those hatching in later months across Wisconsin. There are four species in all, but no matter the exact type of Hexagenia, when they hatch, they attract attention because of their large size and numbers.

To many people the Hex hatch is an unseen event because it occurs largely in darkness; however, trout fishers set their calendars in alignment with this hatch, as it is the most important trout fishing experience of summer. Fishing vacations, travel and gatherings are planned well in advance, not just by local fishers but commonly by those in all neighboring states and southern Canada.

The challenge though is determining when the hatch starts, usually it is the second week of June but can vary as much as plus or minus several weeks. Fishers follow a range of clues to predict the start of the hatch as well as the environmental factors influencing the intensity of the hatch. Degree-day temperature trends, day and night temperatures and water levels exert considerable influence. The hatch can be fragmented by local weather changes in air and water temperature, humidity and storm events, either delaying the start or interrupting the progress of the hatch by up to a week’s duration.

On the selected day, fishers arrive early before the 9 p.m. hour reserving their choicest locations and acquaint themselves with stream conditions before casting in darkness to sounds of rising trout. Through these waiting hours yellow throats grow quiet, bull frogs chorus, mosquitoes descend, cedar waxwings capture early duns and finally when whippoorwill sounds fill the air the wait is almost over. Suddenly the still air rushes with thousands of wings above the stream. Hex are swarming, mating and falling exhausted to lay their eggs on water hidden in darkness. The sharp splashy rises of small trout indicate Hex are drifting in the current. As the stream is blanketed with a myriad of spent flies, the tune of rises change to include the deep flushing sound of large trout methodically taking in the abundance. Fishers cast in synchrony with the rhythmic sound of specific trout rising, then feel its weight and see netted trout with bulging bellies gorged with Hex.

While huge hatches are exciting to observe, the catching can be sparse as it is hard for our flies to complete with a blanket of naturals. It is the intermediate sized hatch that gives our flies a chance to fool trout into filling our net. The informed fisher stays late after the floating Hex have drifted away and fishes a wet drowned fly knowing the big fellows feed deep and will jerk the rod from your hands - after all it is OK to fish all night in June.

The bottom line is that the Hex hatch is an important event in Central Wisconsin for both the trout fisher and the associated economic benefit to local communities. Our local trout streams are our treasure and well worth our protection.