Master Gardeners prepare for upcoming plant sale

The Waushara Area Master Gardeners (WAMG) recently held their annual pizza party and planning meeting to prepare for their upcoming plant sale. This year’s sale will be at the Waushara County Fairground’s Expo Hall, Wautoma, on Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A great variety of plants will be available from greenhouses and the members’ houseplants, gardens, and seedlings. Waushara Area Master Gardeners will also be available to give advice. The sale is an annual event held the Saturday after Mother’s Day. The public is encouraged to come and support the sale, the only fundraiser of the WAMG. Funds are used for Waushara County’s designated public gardens which the group maintain. Pictured are committee members Mary Zwicky, Ann LeBouton, and Katie Witt.