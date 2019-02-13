Master Gardener Association to host Succulent Workshop Thursday, Feb. 21

The Marquette County Master Gardener Association will be hosting a succulent workshop on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Marquette County Service Center, located at 480 Underwood Ave., Montello. The class will start at 6 pm. Learn how easy it is to plant with succulents. You will create your own container to take home with you.

Succulents are plants that grow in many arid regions throughout the world. They are often adapted to intense sunlight, high temperatures, and soil with limited nutrients. Many succulents can be well-adapted to being grown here in Wisconsin if you take some time to learn about what the plant’s natural habitat would have been like if it were growing in the wild. The closer we can simulate those conditions throughout the year, the more likely the plant will thrive.

The good news is that many succulents are well-adapted to long periods of dry weather and are seasonally tolerant of high rainfall periods. This means that with many succulents, people can take advantage of growing them outdoors once the threat of frost has passed, then bring them inside to overwinter in our cold climate.

There will be a cost per person for the class. The class includes instructions, a planting container, plants, and soil. Reservations are required, and this class is anticipated to fill up quickly, so please register early. Please call Mary Jane Cass at 608-296-1976 to reserve a seat by Tuesday, Feb. 19.

There will be refreshments and door prizes. Master Gardener Volunteers will be on hand to share information on what it means to be a volunteer with the Master Gardener program. They will also share how to get involved in your community, how to become a volunteer with the program, how to become a member of the local Master Gardener Association, and help sign you up for the upcoming class sessions.