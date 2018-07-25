Hancock Research Station invites community to their annual Garden Open House

The annual Garden Open House and Station Tour will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9 am-1 pm. Many volunteers, UW-Extension volunteers, and employees will be on hand to host this event and answer questions about the gardens and research plots. This event will offer an opportunity for visitors to meet the Research Station’s new research gardener, Tiffany Buchholz. She has two Associate Degrees in Horticulture from Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. Tiffany is looking forward to hosting this event and meeting gardeners and interested guests at the Open House. The Open House and Station Tour will focus on the gardens at the Research Station and riding tours of the research plots overseen by the UW-Extension staff. In the gardens visitors will find a wide variety of perennials, vegetable gardens including square-foot gardens, a pond feature, some annual displays, and a research plot with a variety of vegetables that can be grown at home. Visitors will gain a better understanding of what kinds of plants grow well in a Central Sands area and see garden designs they can copy in their home gardens. There will be two research plots, which include butternut squash, cucumbers, carrots (orange and non-orange), and other vegetables that grow well in this soil. Several UW-Madison faculty will be available to answer questions about the garden research plots, bugs that affect our crops, and other entomology topics, and give a closer look at a nearby potato research project. Special activities are planned for children at this year’s Open House and another highlight is a baked potato bar for all visitors to get a taste of local potatoes while visiting the gardens and other areas of the Research Station. All parts of this event are handicapped accessible. The gardens at the Hancock Research Station are a large part of the Station’s mission of outreach and teaching. Plan to attend this annual event on Aug. 4 and enjoy one of Waushara County’s best features.