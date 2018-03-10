Gardening Tips and Highlights Waushara County Master Gardeners

Fall Weeds

by Christine Yesko

Fall doesn’t mean the end of weeds. Weeds aren’t just a spring and summer aggravation that shut down in fall when the weather turns cold. Some weeds actually prefer to sprout in the cooler soil of fall and even winter. They’ll lie dormant through much of winter—including beneath snow—before taking off at the first sign of brighter days and warming weather.

Known as winter annuals, these coolness lovers can even continue growing throughout winter in the warm climates of the South and Southwest. Some of the most common ones include henbit, purple deadnettle, chickweed, hairy bittercress, speedwell, annual bluegrass, prickly lettuce, wild mustard, horseweed, and annual sow thistle. After germinating in fall or winter, winter annual weeds grow quickly in spring and produce flowers that drop seed to start the cycle all over again.

The mother plants usually die by summer. A few perennial weeds (ones that have winter-hardy roots and come back year after year) also may germinate in fall. Two of the most common are dandelions and plantain. They should be dug out, getting deep roots and all, so they do not return the following season.

A good way to control fall-sprouting weeds is by applying a granular weed preventer in late summer to early fall-before the year’s crop of winter annuals has a chance to sprout and grow. Weeds that are already up and growing can be pulled, dug, or spot-sprayed with an herbicide-especially perennials weeds, which aren’t affected by weed preventers once they’re up and growing.

Winter annuals are often at their worst after fall-planting projects. When soil is disturbed, weed seeds that have been dormant deep in the soil are stirred to the surface. They take advantage of disturbed ground: where gardeners have planted flower bulbs in fall, as new plants are planted, or existing ones are moved. They germinate and thrive as gardeners’ water their newly planted and transplanted plants.

In both cases, a weed preventer can be applied to head off an immediate takeover by fall-sprouting weeds. This article was obtained by http://www.preen.com.