Gardening Tips and Highlights Waushara County Master Gardeners

Long-lived Perennial plants for the garden

by Christine Yesko

Perennials are wonderful additions to any garden and for many, they become an anticipated burst of beauty year after year.

The advantage of perennials is that unlike annuals, they do not have to be replanted each new growing season. Some varieties, with proper maintenance and growing conditions, can last decades, while others only offer their charm for just a few years. It can be frustrating when the lifespan of these plants isn’t as long as we had hoped for.

Here are five eye-catching, long-lived perennials:

Peonies come in a variety of stunning colors, from pure white to ruby red, and often fill the air with an enticing aroma. They thrive in full sun and fertile, well-drained soil. USDA Zones 2-8.

Hostas are shade-loving perennials grown for their striking, lush foliage. But they also bloom in charming hues white, lavender and blue. These lovely perennials are most successful with regular watering and well-drained soil rich with organic matter. USDA Zones 3-9.

Daylilies offer gardens wonderful displays of vibrant, exquisite flowers in a wide range of radiant colors-typically fiery reds, purples, oranges and yellows. They prosper in full sun with slightly acidic soil high in organic matter. USDA Zones 3-10.

Black-eyed Susan blooms from midsummer to fall with splendid yellow-orange flowers with dark, dazzling centers. They often grow two- to three-feet in height with a similar spread and are most successful in full to part sun and well-drained soil. USDA Zones 3-9.

False indigo bloom with beautiful clusters of deep purple-blue flowers in late spring to early summer. They are most successful in full sun to part shade with average to dry well-drained soil. USDA Zones 3-9.

With proper selection, maintenance, and climate, perennials can offer your garden spectacular displays for many years to come. Article obtained from Horticulture.