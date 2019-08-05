Gardening Tips and Highlights Waushara County Master Gardeners

Mother’s Day history

by Christine Yesko

Contrary to popular belief, Mother’s Day was not conceived and fine-tuned in the boardroom of Hallmark.

The earliest tributes to mothers date back to the annual spring festival the Greeks dedicated to Rhea, the mother of many deities, and to the offerings ancient Romans made to their Great Mother of Gods, Cybele.

Christians celebrated this festival on the fourth Sunday in Lent in honor of Mary, Mother of Christ. In England, this holiday was expanded to include all mothers and was called Mothering Sunday.

In the United States, Mother’s Day started nearly 150 years ago, when Anna Jarvis, an Appalachian homemaker, organized a day to raise awareness of poor health conditions in her community. This was a cause she believed would be best advocated by mothers. She called it Mother’s Work Day.

Fifteen years later, Julia Ward Howe, a Boston poet, suffragist, and author of the lyrics to the Battle Hymn of the Republic, organized a day encouraging mothers to rally for peace, since she believed they bore the loss of human life more harshly than anyone else.

In 1905 when Anna Jarvis died, her daughter, also named Anna, began a campaign to memorialize the life work of her mother. Legend has it that young Anna remembered a Sunday school lesson that her mother gave in which she said, “I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother’s day. There are many days for men, but none for mothers.”

Anna began to lobby prominent businessmen like John Wannamaker, and politicians including Presidents Taft and Roosevelt to support her campaign to create a special day to honor mothers. In 1908 at her church, Anna handed out her mother’s favorite flower, the white carnation. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a bill recognizing Mother’s Day as a national holiday.

Mother’s Day has flourished in the United States. In fact, the second Sunday of May has become the most popular day of the year to dine out, and telephone lines record their highest traffic, as sons and daughters everywhere take advantage of this day to honor and to express appreciation of their mothers.

This information was obtained from the Klein’s Newsletter.