Gardening Tips and Highlights Waushara County Master Gardeners

Phenology—The study of the seasons

by Christine Yesko

Wisconsin is blessed with four distinct seasons, unlike our southern neighbors who don’t necessarily enjoy definite differences in the seasons.

Everyone sees the trees bud and bloom in the spring, leaf out, and grow in the summer, turn into blazes of color in the fall, and then drop their leaves during the winter. We see the geese return in the spring to lay their eggs and raise their young through the summer. When fall comes, they head south, and we have a goose-less landscape for the winter.

These changes give people a front-row seat to practice phenology: the study of seasonal changes and timing. This centuries-old science is of great benefit to gardeners as well as farmers, foresters, naturalists, hunters, bird watchers, and fishermen.

The word phenology comes from the Greek word phaino, meaning to appear or to show. Sometimes called the science of seasons, phenological observations have been used for centuries to prepare for upcoming events.

Spring sets off a series of events, such as tree bud break, animal emergence from hibernation, bird migration, and insect emergence. However, phenologists are not just interested in the spring events but track the entire seasonal cycle. Many cultures use phenological indicators to predict events. Native Americans planted their corn when the oak leaves were the size of a mouse (or squirrel) ear.

While there isn’t a correlation between oak leaves, corn, and mouse ears, people now know that when the leaves reach this size, the ground has warmed enough for the corn to germinate and not rot in the soil. Other gardening indicators include planting peas when the forsythia bloom, plant potatoes when the first dandelions bloom, and plant warm-season crops when lilacs bloom.

Gardening phenology indicator is not just confined to planting time. Eastern caterpillar (Malacosoma americanum) egg hatch coincides with bud break on flowering crab apple and wild plum trees.

Pay attention and proactively control them before they defoliate your trees. If this topic interests you, contact the Wisconsin Phenological Society or the USA National Phenology Network for more information.