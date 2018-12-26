Gardening Tips and Highlights Waushara County Master Gardeners

Mistletoe magic

by Christine Yesko

Mistletoe is especially interesting botanically because it is a partial parasite (a hemiparasite). As a parasitic plant, it grows on the branches or trunk of a tree and actually sends out roots that penetrate into the tree and take up nutrients. However, it is capable to grow on its own; like other plants it can produce its own food by photosynthesis.

There are two types of mistletoe. The kind that is commonly used as a Christmas decoration is native to North America and grows as a parasite on trees from New Jersey to Florida. The other type, Viscum album, is of European origin. This is a green shrub with small, yellow flowers and white, sticky berries which are considered poisonous. It commonly seen on apple trees but rarely on oak trees.

The name mistletoe derives from two Anglo Saxon words “Mistel” (meaning dung) and “tan” (meaning twig or stick). So, you might say mistletoe is poo on a stick; not so romantic now, is it?

Mistletoe was a symbol of love and friendship in Norse mythology, which is where the practice of kissing under the Mistletoe comes from. During the Medieval period, people believed it possessed mystical powers which bring good luck to a family during December and ward off evil spirits and the devil. It was often used in ceremonies and burnt once Christmas was over.

Mistletoe also promotes wildlife. Although it’s poisonous to us, it provides a great source of food for many animals. Birds rely on the plant and butterflies lay their eggs on it and use the nectar. Bees also get important pollen from mistletoe.