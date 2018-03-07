Gardening Tips and Highlights Waushara County Master Gardeners

They’re every gardener’s nemesis. And they are, by far, the most common frustration you hear from fellow gardeners. If you’re not careful, weeds can take over your garden (and your life) within a few short weeks of the gardening season. So, gardener to gardener, weeding is a complete waste of time. If you’re spending more than a few minutes a week weeding your garden during the season, it’s time to change your strategy. There’s one simple, inexpensive, and effective tool you can use all season long, year after year, to make your garden weed-less: Mulch. Vegetable garden mulch is less time spent weeding. The number 1 way to cut down on weeding at all times of the year is to keep the soil covered. Bare soil is susceptible to erosion and compaction from wind and water. It is also an invitation for weed seeds, whose job is to be the first line of protection for the soil. When you cover the soil of your garden beds with mulch, you are preventing a weed seed party from happening in your garden. Less time spent watering. Vegetable garden mulch keeps the soil insulated and traps in moisture, which results in much less watering than if you leave the soil exposed. It also builds healthier soil.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.