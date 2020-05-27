Gardening Tips and Highlights

The cabbage

white butterfly

The European Cabbage White Butterfly is a charming visitor that leaves behind a notorious plant pest. When spread flat, it is easy to see the charcoal gray coloring at the upper corners on the white, pale wings of the Cabbage White.

Males have one black spot on the center of each forewing, while females have two spots in the same place. The color under the forewings may be yellow or light green and is visible if the wings are raised.

A frequent visitor to vegetable patches, the Cabbage White adds whimsy to a garden scene. The unfortunate consequence of this may mean a caterpillar problem a few weeks later. The green larva likes to eat cabbage, nasturtiums, and other plants related to mustard. It is covered with hairs and has five yellow lines running down its length. Because the caterpillar has a voracious appetite and has siblings nearby, the leaves of cabbage and other cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower can be chewed through in a matter of days. Because of their destructive dietary needs, they are considered a garden pest and require population control in order to save harvests.

The use of row covers when adults are seen in the area can reduce egg laying on host plants. This practice can help lessen chemical use on produce and reduce labor in the garden.

The topic was obtained from “Klein’s Newsletter”.