Gardening Tips and Highlights

Houseplant care tips

by Christine Yesko

It’s important to keep your houseplants happy. While this might sound oversimplified, it involves learning about its favored lifestyle.

Make sure to learn the names of your plants. If there is no tag in the pot, ask the seller to write down its name. Even if it’s just a common name, you can look it up online and find a photo that matches your plant.

Soil: Does it need moisture-retentive, well-drained, or in case of air plants, no soil at all?

Light: Does it prefer direct sun, indirect light, diffuse light? The beauty of growing plants in pots is that you can move them to the best spot.

Water: It’s best not to leave moisture to chance.

Pot size: No plant likes to live in too large a pot. In fact, many prefer to be pot-bound. Gradually upgrade into containers that contain about twice as much soil as it’s currently growing in.

Keep plants clean: Most indoor plants benefit from added humidity. While spritzing your plants with water doesn’t provide lasting air moisture, it helps keep your plants clean. Spritz plants at least once a day, avoiding those with fuzzy leaves like African violets or succulents. Allow the plant to soak up as much water as it needs with the proper saucer. Make sure your plant is not sitting with its feet wet for more than a few minutes.

If a plant isn’t directly beneath a light source, keep it from growing cock-eyed by giving it a quarter turn each day. Remove dead and damaged leaves; they just attract insects and disease.

When a plant begins to look bad, perform a version of plant triage. Check for moisture, look for insects in bright light, look for new growth, check stems emerging from the soil, making sure they aren’t soft or black. Finally, don’t be afraid to pitch a plant with insects and diseases that you haven’t found a way to remedy.