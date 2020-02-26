Gardening Tips and Highlights

Pruning tips

by Christine Yesko

Woody plants are an important part of our home and community landscapes. They offer us a variety of benefits for the environment, public health, and community vitality. Pruning or the selective removal of specific branches or stems is an important maintenance project that helps us to keep our trees healthy for many years to come and so we can achieve these benefits.

Your surgeon’s tools will be a pair of by-pass hand pruners and/or loppers and a good pruning saw: by-pass hand pruners or loppers to make heading back cuts to lateral branches or buds; pruning saw to make the 3 point cut to remove branches without stripping the bark.

You may choose to use anvil type pruners or bow saws for pruning. Use at your own discretion, but you may find they don’t offer that surgical precision that will give you a clean cut that will heal over nicely.

For most of the DIY pruning gardeners want to do on their deciduous woody plants, it can be best accomplished in the late dormant season, the period where the woody plant is not actively growing and before it starts leafing out in spring. In Southern Wisconsin, that is approximately mid-February through mid-April; this maybe later as you go North. For conifers, the late dormant season is also applicable for removing branches. However, if you want to sheer and shape any of these plants, you do that when they are actively growing and remove roughly 10% (or that flush of new growth that you can see).

Remove broken, diseased, dying, or dead wood first on young or small trees. Choose your leader. For shade trees, you will want a single leader. Prune crossing or rubbing branches, too. There are various ways to prune fruit trees, ornamental shrubs, and conifers, and evergreens, at which the list is lengthy.

It would be best to contact your Horticultural Extension Office for more information.