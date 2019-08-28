Gardening Tips and Highlights

Fall flower seeds sowing

by Christine Yesko

There are many flowering plants you can sow now as the weather gets cooler in the fall. After a winter chill, they will resume growing in the spring.

Choose seeds according to your growing zone. The types of seed that are appropriate for your garden will depend on your location and growing zone. The seeds that do well with fall planting are actually cold climate plants that need the cold to germinate. Some types of seed have a tough coat. After a deep chill, they pop open and germination can begin.

Read your seed packets before planting in case the seeds need a little extra attention before sowing. For example, some seeds benefit from presoaking in damp towels or roughing the seed coat with sandpaper before sowing; however, most types of seeds are easy to grow.

Prepare your seedbed with good soil with good drainage. Mark your planting area so you remember what you planted and where.

Here are just a few seeds that do well: Alyssum, Bachelor Buttons, Cornflower, Bee Balm, Black Eyes Susan, Blanket Flower, Blue Flax, Calendula, Coneflower, Coreopsis, Cosmos, Milkweed, Pansy, Wallflower, and Sweet Williams.

I hope this has given you some ideas for your garden. It’s great to have a jump start on spring flowers and maybe even save yourself some money.

