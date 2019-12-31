Gardening Tips and Highlights

Moon names

by Christine Yesko

Many human cultures have given names to the full moon throughout the year. Different full moon names can be found among the Chinese, Celtic, Old English, and New Guinea cultures, to name a few. In addition, Native American tribes often used moon phases and cycles to keep track of the seasons and gave a unique name to each recurring full moon. The Algonquin tribe had perhaps the greatest effect on the early European settlers in America, they adopted the Native American habit of naming the moons. Here are the most common names for moons:

January—The Wolf Moon: Snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air.

February—The Snow Moon: The snow is piling up higher, giving this moon its most common name.

March—The Worm Moon: Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again above ground.

April—The Pink Moon: Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink or wild ground phlox.

May—The Flower Moon: MAY: Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant.

June—The Strawberry Moon: Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time.

July—The Buck Moon: Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July.

August—The Sturgeon Moon: The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance is due to sultry hazes that August produces.

September—The Harvest Moon: Traditionally, the name goes to a full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.

October—The Hunter’s Moon: After the fields are gleaned, wildlife is easily spotted and can be harvested, deer are fat and ready for eating.

November—The Beaver Moon: At this time of year the beavers are busy preparing for winter, and it’s time to set beaver traps and secure a store of warm fur before the lakes freeze over.

December—The Cold Moon: Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun.

Super Moon is a full moon when it is at the point in its orbit closest to the earth, in astronomy terms, perigee full moon is used.