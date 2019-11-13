Gardening Tips and Highlights

Compost those pumpkins

by Christine Yesko

Pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns can be added to the compost pile, but follow these tips for the best success.

First, if you’ve turned your pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern, be sure to remove candle wax and any non-natural decorations from it. If you did not carve your pumpkin, scrape out the seeds. Pumpkin seeds that make their way to a compost pile may sprout and prosper on the richness and warmth of the pile.

Next, break the pumpkin into pieces. Toss the pieces onto the compost pile, breaking it up helps the pumpkin break down faster.

Now the seeds can be roasted into a healthy snack. Take the seeds, rinse them, and let them air dry. Take two tablespoons of olive oil and toss with salt and pepper. Scatter the pumpkin seeds on a sheet pan with parchment paper, and drizzle with the olive. Bake in an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, for seven to 10 minutes until brown and crispy. Store in a container and enjoy.

