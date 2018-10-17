Fall Garden Seminar set for Oct. 27

Rain Barrels, Soil Health, and Rainfall Simulator will be featured at the Fall Garden Seminar sponsored by Wood County Master Gardener Volunteers. There will be a drawing for a free rain barrel tailored to the winner’s site.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 at UW-Marshfield Campus, 2000 Fifth Street, Marshfield, in Room 131. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 8:30 a.m.

From 8:30-10 a.m., Roy Diver, NRCS District Conservationist and Meagan Hoffmann, NRCS Soil Conservationist will talk about “Soil Health for the Home Gardener,” which includes an Outdoor Demonstration of a Rainfall Simulator. Andrew Stammer, Lab Director for Marshfield Ag Research Station will bring you update on the “Soil Analysis Services Available to Home Owners.”

Then from 10:30-Noon, Pete Dejno and John Dzie-kan, Clark County Master Gardeners, will demonstrate Rain Barrel construction. Some lucky person will win a rail barrel made specifically to their site. Extra rain barrels will be available for purchase. Karen Houdek and Donna Streiff, Wood County Master Gardeners, will speak about “Extending the Garden Season.”

For an informative Sat-urday, call Wood County UW-Extension Office at 715-421-8440 to sign up. The public is invited, but there is limited seating, so register early. Check the Master Gardeners out at wood-county-master-gardenrs.org or Facebook.