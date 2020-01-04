Catching up on spring gardening tasks

One positive aspect of having to stay at home is you may very well find yourself with extra time to garden. Maybe you can do a more thorough job on your usual spring tasks, or perhaps it’s time to tackle those bigger dreams and projects you’ve been putting off. Here are some garden tasks you may be looking to check off your list:

Divide perennials, this is a great way to expand your garden or help a friend start a garden, while you also improve the health and flowering of the original plant. In general, divide perennials in the season opposite of their flowering season. That is, divide summer and fall bloomers in spring, and divide spring bloomers in early fall.

Transplant seedling to the outdoors, if you’ve started your own seeds indoors, it may be time or close to the time to transplant them. It depends on your climate and the plant type.

Edge your beds, nothing creates an instant improvement like cleaning up the lines of the garden bed.

Prune when you plant, if you’re adding new perennials to your garden, it may be a good idea to cut back their top growth a bit.

Rejuvenate or renew an overgrown shrub. Have you noticed a shrub that’s outgrown its space or ceased to bloom? A hard pruning might help.

Mulch, or hold off on mulch. Again, depending on your region, it may be time to top off your mulch. If the ground is still cold and wet, though, you may need to wait a few weeks yet.

Looking into April, it looks like the weather will start warming up, letting us get finally outdoors and get rid of our cabin fever! Get those hands dirty.