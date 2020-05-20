Waushara County Health News

Why do you bike

National Bike Month focuses this year on #WhyIRide and #BikesUnite. We asked several people “Why do you Ride”? Here’s what they had to say:

Cathy Favelle, Owner of CoreQuest Yoga and Spa: “Why I ride? I love cycling for so many reasons. Getting outdoors in nature exploring the beautiful country roads and trails in Waushara County, the friendships I’ve gained within our local cycling community and it’s the perfect choice of cardio to pair with my yoga practice to keep me fit and healthy well into the future.”

Elisa Vanden Houvel: “I ride to stay fit, to blow off steam, to spend time with friends, and to engage and connect with my family.”

Chelsie Bohler, Chamber of Commerce: “I ride not only for exercise, but also because it gives me a deeper appreciation for the area I live in. I’ve been on roads and have seen things that I never knew existed and I’ve lived here for 28 years, our county truly is a beautiful one.”

AJ McCaskey: “Staying fit is one of many reasons to bike ride. It fires you up, it’s time for yourself, it puts you on scenic country roads and it’s good for the soul. What’s NOT to love about bicycling?”

Dave Johnson: “I love the serenity of Waushara County’s backroads. When I’ve finished my ride and I am tired but blessed from a great day out in nature.”

Bicycling makes us healthier and it makes us happier, and in 2020 these two things are the most important. Whether you’re riding solo or with friends or family. You can ride for fun, fitness, going to work or to shop, either way you are part of a movement connecting communities, a healthier planet, and happier people.

For Bike Month, we support the American League of Bicyclist in asking us to “Share photos of your solo or family rides on social media using #BikesUnite and share the joy biking brings you. By sharing your “reason to ride” on social media and encouraging friends and family across the country to go by bike, you can experience the joy of biking together. It will be like taking the largest group ride photo in history.”