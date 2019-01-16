Waushara County Health News

Don’t let winter

slow you down

Cold winter temperatures can make it difficult to stay active; however, it is important for your health and wellbeing. Being creative and trying new forms of exercise can help keep you motivated. If you are heading outside to exercise, it is important to stay warm and stay safe.

Here are some fun ways to stay active inside: Home workout circuit; dancing; active housework, such as vacuuming and sweeping; mall walking; bowling; roller skating; yoga or other fun group classes at your local gym, studio, or community center; stair climbing

Here are some fun ways to stay active outside: brisk walking or hiking; jogging or running; shoveling snow; ice skating; sledding; cross-country skiing; snowshoeing.

Another way you can get active this winter is to attend Fitness Flurry. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Wautoma High School. Registration will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. in the PAC lobby (Entrance #1), and sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a variety of health information and fitness workouts provided by local fitness instructors, health and wellness agencies, organizations, and businesses.

For more information or updates, visit www.wautomasd.org.