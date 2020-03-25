Waushara County Health Department reports zero COVID-19 cases in county

Patti Wohlfeil, Waushara County Public Health Officer, said that there have been 13 people tested with some results still pending, and to date there are no COVID-19 cases in Waushara County.

She said that providers have been getting lots of calls and the people that do not qualify for the testing at this time are just told to stay at home.

Wohlfeil said that at this time the county is not overwhelmed but it is the assumption from the state department that all counties will eventually have positive cases. It is recommended that the Stay in Place order keeps people in their residences and they do not come to their cabins, cottages and vacation homes in Waushara County until this order has lifted, she added.