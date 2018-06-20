ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin: a great place to give birth

Babies are born at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin regularly, and that’s nothing new. Since the hospital opened in 1911, delivering babies has been one of its primary functions as a community hospital. The leaders of the ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin obstetrics team, Pam Mork and Trina Hernandez, bring more than 40 years of experience delivering babies. Mork, now director of nursing, was an obstetrics (OB) nurse in Berlin for 32 years, and Hernandez, now the hospital’s inpatient manager, was an OB nurse there for 10 years. Today, Mork, and Hernandez oversee a staff of 14 OB nurses and work with the nine medical providers who deliver babies in Berlin. Those nine providers include eight family practice physicians and one certified nurse midwife. Three of those providers also are trained to perform Caesarian sections (C-sections).

