ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group announce partnership agreement

With the vision of enhancing access to expert and local care for people living in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, ThedaCare welcomes Neuroscience Group as the preferred partner for brain, spine, and pain care. This partnership complements ThedaCare’s existing Pain Management program. Neuroscience Group is now the newest member of ThedaCare’s Accountable Care Organization (ACO). The ACO aligns more than 1,100 employed and affiliated like-minded healthcare providers who work actively together to be accountable for the quality, cost, and overall care of patients in the region.

“By combining the expertise of these two organizations, patients and their families can be con-fident in knowing their trusted ThedaCare providers will work closely with the highly-specialized brain, spine and pain care experts at Neuroscience Group to deliver advanced treatment options and compassionate care,” said Imran Andrabi, MD, president and CEO of ThedaCare. “This strengthens the ThedaCare mission of improving the health of the communities we serve.”

Neuroscience Group has 40 caregivers, including 17 physicians and 23 associate providers. They have been caring for patients in Northeast and Central Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, using an integrated team approach across multiple specialties. The organizations have joined together for past accomplishments, as Neuroscience Group phy-sicians were integral in developing and certifying the ThedaCare Stroke Center. Neuroscience Group will remain an independent physician-owned clinic.

“Neuroscience Group has a long-standing relationship with ThedaCare hospitals, providing critical care for trauma and neurosurgical care for brain tumor and spine surgery patients,” said Dr. Randall Johnson, neurosurgeon and board president of Neuroscience Group. “Both organizations also share the same patient-first philosophy, with an emphasis on delivering compassionate, advanced, local treatment options.”

“The ultimate goal of this partnership will be improved clinical outcomes, lower total cost of care over time, and a comfortable, positive experience for patients and their families,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, Chief Medical Officer at ThedaCare. “Patients can feel confident in continuing treatment plans with their current providers, including ThedaCare’s existing Pain program.”

Both organizations look forward to future collab-oration, leveraging their strengths to provide the best care for the patients and families in communities they serve.