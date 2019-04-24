Temporary Influenza restrictions at ThedaCare have been lifted

Due to the declining number of influenza cases, ThedaCare leadership an-nounced that on April 19 it lifted the temporary restriction placed in early February that didn’t allow children under the age of 12 to visit patients in all seven ThedaCare hospitals. All hospital visitors are still highly encouraged to wear masks and wash their hands when entering the facilities.

“We appreciate the support from patients, families and visitors,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, Chief Medical Officer of the ThedaCare Clinically Integrated Network. “The precautions that were taken were important in the prevention of spreading the influenza virus.”

ThedaCare implemented the temporary restriction at hospitals in Appleton, Neenah, Shawano, New London, Waupaca, Berlin, and Wild Rose.

ThedaCare continues to encourage the community to protect hospitalized patients from exposure to flu-like illnesses by not visiting unless necessary. When family and friends visit, they are encouraged to wear masks and sanitize their hands before entering the room and when leaving.

Getting vaccinated and washing your hands are easy ways to fight the illness. Other simple tips to staying healthy include getting enough rest, eating right, and covering your cough.