Remote access visits now available through Family Health La Clinica

In order to help stop the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Family Health La Clinica Community Health Center is now offering medical and behavioral health remote access visits from the safety and comfort of your own home. These options include healthcare visits by phone available now, and using your smartphone or other connected device soon. If you are interested in a medical or behavioral health remote access visit by phone, or would like more information, please call La Clinica at 1-800-942-5330.

Please also note that Family Health La Clinica (FHLC) is taking precautions at this time to keep you, the community, and clinic staff safe from potential exposure to COVID-19. If you have an in-person clinic visit that has been cleared by one of our providers, they ask that you consider the following:

They will be screening everyone entering their clinic facilities. People with any of the following symptoms will be asked to leave the clinic. This applies to anyone who:

Has experienced fever (temperature >100.4), cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue (tiredness) or shortness of breath within the past 48 hours.

Has been exposed to anyone exhibiting any of these symptoms within the past 48 hours.

Has had contact with someone known to have coronavirus or who has actively been tested for coronavirus within the last 14 days.

Is coughing or showing signs of illness.

One visitor or support person may come with the patient for their appointment. All visitors must leave the building after the visit.

Also, for your information, FHLC has suspended all non-emergency dental appointments and all of their dental locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency dental services only. If you are not sure whether your situation qualifies as a dental emergency, please call us at 1-800-942-5330.

In this time of crisis, FHLC wants you to know that they are here for you. Please continue to call with any medical, dental or behavioral health concerns that you may have so that they may review the safest method for addressing your needs.