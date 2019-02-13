Prevention Pointer: February is American Heart Health Month

The question of the month is: What’s your biggest health hurdle? Is it that you can’t stop smoking, no matter how often or how hard you’ve tried? Or maybe you can’t get your blood pressure under control. Is keeping up with your meds hard to do, whether because of a busy schedule or maybe the costs of prescriptions keep you from affording them? Maybe a health hurdle is that stress is getting the best of you. All of these hurdles, and more, can negatively affect your heart and overall health.

This month is American Heart Health Month, and the American Heart Association has fantastic resources to help address your health hurdles. Wellness tips to keep you, and your heart, healthy include ‘Eat Smart’, ‘Add Color’ with colorful vegetables and fruits, ‘Move More’ by getting up out of your chair and getting more active, and ‘Being Well’ by taking care of yourself.

What motivates you to be at your healthiest? Are you motivated to be healthy for more time with your family and friends? To get more wellness tips from the American Heart Association, check out heart.org/healthyforgood. Make sure you know your numbers for a healthy heart: your blood pressure and cholesterol. If you haven’t had an annual exam in the past year, make an appointment today with your health care provider and overcome your health hurdles.

Promoting healthy be-haviors is an activity of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. The Waushara Prevention Council, Inc is a non-profit network of community members and organizations who collaborate and advocate for effective prevention programs serving Waushara County.

For more informa-tion visit www.wausharapreventioncouncil.org call 920-787-6600.