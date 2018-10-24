Overdose Prevention Training to be held Monday, Nov. 5

On Monday, Nov. 5 from 6-8 p.m., there will be a Community Naloxone (Narcan) presentation and training by AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. The event will be held at the WWII Memorial Building located on 440 W. Main Street, Wautoma.

During this presentation and training session, you will learn how to recognize signs of n overdoes, how to administer Naloxone, and how to save a life.

Registration is required. You can register. By calling the Health Department at 920-787-6593. The first 50 people to register can received a free Narcan Kit, if desired.