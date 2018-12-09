Marquette County Health Dept. announces Immunization clinics

The Marquette County Health Department announced their Immunization Clinics for the month of September. The scheduled clinics are as followed:

Monday, Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Marquette County Health & Human Services Building, located on 428 Underwood Avenue, Montello.

Monday, Sept. 24 from 12:30-4 p.m. at Westfield Municipal Building, located on 129 E. 3rd Street, Westfield.

Thursday, Sept. 27 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Marquette County Health & Human Services Building, located on 428 Underwood Avenue, Montello.

The immunizations of-fered are DTaP, Hepatitis A-Pediatric, Hepatitis B-Pediatric, Hib, Human Papillomavirus Vaccine, MMR, Meningococcal Conjugate, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Polio, Rotarvirus, Td, TdaP, and Varicella.

Please bring your child’s immunization record with you. Parents must accompany all children under 18 years of age. If this is not possible, call the Marquette County Health Department at (608) 297-3135 prior to the clinic. This is sponsored by the Marquette County Health Department.