January is National Radon Action Month

Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the US and the leading cause among non-smokers. You can’t see, smell, or taste radon, but it may be a problem in your home.

Radon can be found all over the US. Radon comes from the natural radioactive breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water and gets into the air you breathe. Radon can enter your home through cracks in the foundation, openings around joints and pipes, and dirt floors. Although radon can get into any type of building, you and your family are most likely to get your greatest exposure at home, because that’s where you spend most of your time.

You should test for radon. Testing is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk from radon. It is recommended that you test in the lowest lived-in level of your home. Testing is inexpensive and easy; it should only take a few minutes of your time.

During the month of January, free test kits are available at your local health department, if you are a resident of Waushara, Green Lake, Marquette and Portage Counties. Kits are also available at most hardware stores. Protect your family and test your home.

You can fix the problem. There are simple ways to fix a radon problem that are not costly. Even very high levels of radon can be reduced to acceptable levels. For more information regarding radon or testing, call your local Radon Information Center at 920-787-6590 or your local health department. You may also visit the Wisconsin Radon Information site at www.lowradon.org.