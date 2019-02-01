Improve nutrition and lifestyle with seminars by ChiroPlus Complementary Healthcare

Dr. Colleen Pomplun and Dr. Jennifer Culver, of ChiroPlus Complementary Healthcare, are hosting their annual nutrition and lifestyle seminars in January, positioned around finding optimal health through controllable, modifiable factors.

Both doctors are trained in functional medicine and holistic health approaches to life. In addition to hereditary and environmental factors, everyone has the opportunity to direct their personal wellbeing through nutrition and lifestyle considerations.

Both doctors will share simple, yet powerful approaches to optimizing health as 2019 approaches. At a minimum, the seminars will provide an overview of how environmental toxins, stress, food, and beverage consumption, sleep, and exercise influence the body and mind.

Anyone struggling with sleep, bloating, inflammation, pain, weight gain, brain fog, stress, auto-immunity, and/or gut-related issues should attend this seminar. If you attend, you’ll be given an opportunity to identify the common inflammatory triggers and see how it resonates in your mind and body as possible triggers to your personal pain and discomfort.

You may choose to attend this two-session event either in Wautoma or Ripon. At each location, there is a kick-off session at the beginning of the month and a follow-up three weeks later. Participants will be provided tools to launch a 21-day whole food plan to reset and renew. An added benefit this year, participants have the opportunity to join virtually live through Facebook, while also having the chance to sign-up for one-on-one and/or group health coaching with Dr. Culver.

Bring your calendar to the kick-off session to reserve your two free group coaching sessions, either in person or remote through the virtual option. Private health coaching sessions with Dr. Culver are also available for a fee.

The Wautoma seminars kick-off Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 6–7:30 p.m. with the follow-up on Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 6–7:30 p.m., both located at the new ChiroPlus Yoga Center within ChiroPlus at W7841 State Rd 21/73, Wautoma.

The Ripon seminars kick-off Thursday, Jan. 10 from 6–7:30 p.m. with the follow-up on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 6–7:30 p.m., both located at the new Willmore Center at Ripon College at 300 W. Seward St., Ripon.

The health coaching sessions will be available between the kick-off and follow-up events. Research shows that support during healthy transitions significantly improves the likelihood of completing the program and greater results. Additional details about the coaching will be shared at the kick-off seminar.

Participants who attend both the kick-off and follow-up events will receive a take home item. To register online, go to https://chiroplushealthcare.com/nutrition-lifestyle-seminars/. You may also visit or call their offices at 920-787-0081 in Wautoma or 920-294-3130 in Green Lake to register. For those who are interested in the virtual option, login details will be shared following the paid registration. The kick-off, follow-up, and two group coaching sessions, regardless of virtual or physical location, have a fee per participant.

Kick-off the New Year with a healthier you. Dr. Pomplun and Dr. Culver look forward to guiding you in happiness and health.