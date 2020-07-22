High blood pressure and your health

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the most common chronic conditions in the United States. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), almost half of American adults have high blood pressure. However, many people do not always know they have it since the symptoms often go unnoticed. Even if you appear healthy it is important to pay attention to your blood pressure and have regular care. Regular checkups with your primary care provider (PCP) are a good place to start.

When your blood pressure is not well controlled it can be harmful. High blood pressure can damage important organs like your heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes. It also increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, two of the leading causes of death in the United States. Although it is a serious condition, it is important to remember that high blood pressure is manageable.

“There is not a cure for high blood pressure,” says Dr. Javier Rincon, Chief Medical Officer at Family Health La Clinica, “but people can live a healthy life when they have proper treatment and management.”

The first step is to see if you have high blood pressure. Schedule a visit with your PCP to have your blood pressure checked. They can explain what your numbers mean and help you decide the best way to control your blood pressure. Changes such as being active and eating a healthy diet are great ways to prevent and control high blood pressure. If instructed by your PCP, medication may also be a part of your care. Scheduling regular visits with your PCP and continuing with the goals for your care are the best way to control your high blood pressure.

If you are interested in learning more about high blood pressure or ways to control your blood pressure, Family Health La Clinica welcomes you to make an appointment at their clinic located at 400 South Townline Road in Wautoma.

They remain open to serve both new and existing patients. Call toll free at 1-800-942-5330 to schedule an appointment today.