Family Health/La Clinica is proud to be your community health center

Family Health/La Clinica (FHLC) is a community health center (CHC), also called a federally qualified health center (FQHC), located in Central Wisconsin. FHLC is a non-profit, consumer-directed health care organization that provides access to high quality, affordable, and comprehensive primary and preventive medical, dental, behavioral health and substance use disorder services.

FHLC’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of all people in communities they serve and they are here for anyone who is seeking high quality, affordable health services. This includes people with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, and those who are uninsured or underinsured. A sliding fee discount scale is available to those who are income-eligible, based on the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) guidelines. FHLC will never refuse services based on ability to pay.

An interesting and unique characteristic of a community health center like FHLC is that patients of the health center must make up the majority of their Board of Directors. This ensures that patients have a strong voice in the health center’s policies and practices.

Community health centers like FHLC deliver high quality, patient-centered care and have long had a focus on providing primary care that is integrated with behavioral health, dental and substance abuse services. Health centers focus on quality and are monitored for various measures such as the percentage of female patients receiving mammograms and the percentage of patients being screened for colorectal cancer.

CHCs receive funding from a variety of sources, including federal, state and local grants, but their main funding source is from patient revenue (billing health insurance for services provided). Patient revenue accounts for nearly three-quarters of CHC funding in Wisconsin. These diverse funding streams allow health centers like FHLC to attract and retain a quality workforce and provide patients with the highest level of care available.

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), health centers like Family Health/La Clinica:

•Provide highly efficient and cost-effective care, gen-erating $24 billion in savings for the health care system annually.

•Increase access to timely primary care, playing a role in reducing costly, avoidable emergency department (ED) visits and hospital stays. The average cost for a health center medical visit was less than one-sixth the average cost of an ED visit in 2012.

•Deliver a broad array of primary and preventive care services, including screening, diagnosis and management of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, heart and lung disease, depression, cancer and HIV/AIDS.

•Reduce mortality, health disparities and risk of low birth weight with the care they deliver.

•Offer numerous sup-portive services such as transportation, translation, case management and health education in order to ensure their patients are receiving the care they need.

NACHC also states, “Community Health Centers serve as the primary medical home for over 29 million people in more than 12,000 rural and urban communities across America. These community-based ‘family doctors’ enjoy longstanding bipartisan support by Administrations and policymakers at all levels, as well as in both the private and public sectors.”

As a CHC, Family Health/La Clinica is proud to serve Wautoma, Beaver Dam, Mauston, Friendship, Stevens Point and the surrounding communities of Central Wisconsin for their primary medical, dental, WIC, behavioral health and substance recovery needs. FHLC serves people who reside in Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Adams, Juneau, Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, and Dodge counties.

FHLC also proudly serves Wisconsin’s migrant and seasonal agricultural workers statewide, both in clinic and via a mobile clinic that travels the state delivering clinical services.

If you would like more information about Family Health/La Clinica, or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-942-5330. You can also visit www.famhealth.com, in addition to social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Family Health/La Clinica is proud to be your community health center.