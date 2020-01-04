Family Health La Clinica open for emergency dental services

Family Health La Clinica is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Wautoma, Stevens Point, Beaver Dam and Mauston for urgent and emergency dental services. La Clinica welcomes new patients including those who have a dental provider that has had to close temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can schedule an appointment at any of our dental locations by calling 1-800-942-5330.

Dental visits typically account for 20% to 40% of all emergency department visits. With the anticipated increase in hospital emergency department volumes related to COVID-19, emergency departments are not the ideal place to treat urgent and emergent dental problems. Urgent and emergency dental needs are defined as tooth pain, dental infection, dental trauma and/or acute swelling.

“Dental pain, swelling, or trauma can be signs of infection,” says Dr. Nathan Daily, DDS and Chief Dental Officer at Family Health La Clinica. “Untreated dental infection is serious and can make people more vulnerable to other health issues. This is why it is so important to seek dental care before it becomes an emergency. La Clinica urges you to call your dental provider before going to the emergency room for dental-related issues.”