Consider attending Healthy Living with Chronic Pain workshops

If living with ongoing pain is keeping you from doing the things you want to do, Healthy Living with Chronic Pain can help by giving you the tools and strategies to manage your pain.

Developed by Stanford University, the workshop meets two and a half hours once a week for six consecutive weeks and is facilitated by two trained leaders in a small, interactive setting.

Topics discussed include: short-term goal setting and planning; relaxation and breathing; medication usage and evaluating treatments; quality sleep and fatigue management; healthy eating and nutrition; decision-making and problem-solving; fitness for exercise and fun; communicating effectively with friends, family, and your medical team

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain has been researched and proven to work. People who have taken the program experience: better health and increased confidence in managing their pain; improvements in vitality or energy; less pain and dependence on others; improved mental health; greater involvement in everyday activities.

Join the community on Thursdays, starting Aug. 29 through Oct. 3 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Redgranite Fire Department, 129 E Bannerman Ave, Redgranite.

For more information or to register, call Amanda Kutcher at (920) 787-6666 or toll free at 1-877-883-5378.